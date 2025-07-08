Third Annual ‘Town Takeover’ at Polar Park Witnesses WooSox Crushing Syracuse Mets

The third annual "Town Takeover" at Polar Park on July 1 brought elected officials and community members from Fitchburg, Gardner, and Leominster together in support of the Worcester Red Sox (WooSox). The WooSox swept the Syracuse Mets in an 11-1 victory.

The game was attended by three community mayors: Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella, and Gardner Mayor Mike Nicholson. The mayors, along with their respective city councils and state Rep. Michael Kushmerek, gathered on the field for a photo op with WooSox photographer Ashley Green before the game.

According to a Sentinel & Enterprise report, the three mayors are lifelong baseball fans and were pleased to attend this community event honoring agencies, individuals, and organizations connected to public service in their communities.

According to Nicholson, the “Town Takeover” “adds a level of pride that people have for their community, and the people they honor such as the Gardner Community Action Committee — same thing for the Boys and Girls Club in Fitchburg and Leominster, and the Veterans' Service agents on the field in the fourth inning.”

Mazzarella was presented with a check earmarked for the Leominster Little League to help the team repair the damage caused by recent vandalism to their playing field.

Leominster City Councilor Brandon Robbins praised the event's uniqueness for the community. “This is really nice for families,” Robbins commented. “It's not Fenway prices. It's Worcester prices.”