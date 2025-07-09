Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Blooms with More Than 100 Gardens Open for Tours

Summer in Cape Cod means taking in the sights of bountiful blue hydrangea blooms. The 11th annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival runs from July 11-20, with more than 100 gardens across the Cape open for tours. Tour admission is $5 for each garden; admission benefits one of four dozen nonprofits selected by participating gardeners.

Reservations are not required. The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival website contains a list of participating gardens, addresses, and dates available. Gardens are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

In addition to listing and organizing the more than 100 gardens available to tour, the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival website includes links to dozens of events, starting with a July 10 kickoff party, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hyannis Country Garden, 380 West Main St., in Hyannis. Admission is free, but registration is required. A downloadable program booklet is available on the Cape Cod Chamber's website.

“It's a good year for hydrangeas again. Last year was a spectacular year ― it's not as good this year but as long as people are aware that it's (the festival) not just about hydrangeas, it's a celebration of Cape Cod summer gardens,” said C.L. Fornari, festival founder and garden educator, in a statement shared with the Cape Cod Times.

Fornari's garden in Sandwich is open four days for the festival and will support four community nonprofits.

Visitors are also invited to explore the Heritage Museums & Gardens' hydrangeas in person. The organization is home to the Cape Cod Hydrangea Society Display Garden and the North American Hydrangea Test Garden. More than 155 varieties of hydrangeas representing all six hydrangeas species in existence are grown here.