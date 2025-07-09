Is New England Due to Receive a Powerful Hurricane?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its predictions for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA is calling for 13 to 19 named storms and as many as five major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or greater. The question for New England amid this prediction is whether the region will be impacted by a hurricane this season.

“As coastal areas, the Cape and Islands are very vulnerable to hurricanes and tornadoes,” said Judy Walden Scarafile, managing director of the Major Crisis Relief Fund (MCRF), to the Cape Cod Times. This program of the Cape Cod Times Neighbors Fund (formerly the Needy Fund) is based in Hyannis. “On the Cape, we recently had a nor'easter and even an earthquake, which are reminders that, while we have dodged many bullets, we are very much at risk. We need to stay vigilant, but we are fortunate that humanitarian aid is available in the event of disaster.”

According to Boston 25 News, it's been nearly 34 years since the last major hurricane hit New England. That storm was Hurricane Bob, a category storm that resulted in significant damage to the Rhode Island coastline.

Since record-keeping began in 1851, 15 hurricane landfalls have been recorded in New England. That's approximately one hurricane landfall occurring every 11 to 12 years on average. The most extended period between the two events was from 1896 to 1938, spanning 42 years.

NOAA attributes the increases in the number of storms that reach hurricane strength and the intensity of these storms to rising temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, as well as continued uncertainties related to climate change.