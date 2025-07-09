One-Hit Wonders of ’90s Country: Where Are They Now?

‘90s country music was an era when mullets were business in the front and the back, thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus (who is better known to younger generations as Miley Cyrus’ dad). It’s also the time when every other artist seemed to have one magical hit, then rode off into the sunset.

The 1990s were also a golden age for breakout stars. Some managed to have a thriving career until the present, others were more like shooting stars: dazzling, unforgettable, and gone before you could even memorize their one-time hits.

Defining the '90s Country One-Hit Wonder

Before we go to the list, let’s first define what it means to be a one-hit wonder. A one-hit wonder is an artist who released only one single that was certified as gold or platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Aside from mullet mania and breakout stars, the 1990s also saw the rise of traditional country music that fans still enjoy in the present, thanks to Randall King and Jackson Dean, who keep traditional country music alive. King told GRAMMY.com, “Traditional country music is more about the song, people writing from the heart and telling great stories rather than pandering to a commercial audience.” Dean, on the other hand, became the youngest solo male country artist to top Country Aircheck charts, crediting nostalgia for the interest again in traditional country music.

Country Music One-Hit Wonders

Numerous country music stars achieved success with one song but failed to do it again. For example, Billy Ray Cyrus. Sure, he’s still around and he’s still famous (although to be honest, it can be because of his daughter Miley or their continuous family drama), but his career peaked in 1992 with “Achy Breaky Heart.” It helped him win several awards, including CMA Single of the Year and AMA Favorite Country Single. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks.

Billy Ray Cyrus - Achy Breaky Heart (Official Music Video)

Cyrus, however, managed to be number one on the Billboard Hot 100 recently, although not on his own. Lil Nas X featured Cyrus on the remix of his “Old Town Road,” which also led to Cyrus’ first Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

It’s not just '90s country music solo artists who became one-hit wonders. The band Heartland released “I Loved Her First,” the first single from their debut album of the same name, where it reached number one on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in 2006. It became a massive Father-Daughter song to dance to at wedding receptions. The band was not able to replicate the song’s success, although the song did enjoy a resurgence in 2015, reaching number seven on Hot Country Songs. The band disbanded after their next five singles failed to chart. They regrouped again in 2023 with new members joining.

Artists Who Faded from the Spotlight

Cyrus and the band Heartland had a go again after they had singles that charted. However, some artists disappeared from the music scene after striking gold. One band that comes to mind, is The Tractors, whose single “Baby Likes to Rock It” hit number 11 on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs. Their debut album also went double platinum, but the members moved on to separate projects, with only the frontman Steve Ripley, who remained until he died in 2019.

The Tractors - Baby Likes To Rock It

The band Perfect Stranger also had the same fate as The Tractors. Their single “You Have the Right to Remain Silent” peaked at number four on the country charts. The band continued to perform and record throughout the 1990s, although they never entered the charts again. They released a second album, The Hits, in 2001, and a third one, Shake the World, in 2009.

The Challenges of Sustaining Success in Country Music

One-hit wonders in country music learn that breaking into the industry isn’t just honky-tonks and happy endings. Getting your break is tough, but surviving the competition, the trends, and the fans who are always on the lookout for “the next big thing” is a different rodeo.