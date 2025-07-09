Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 11-July 13

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 11: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 11, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Boston comes alive this weekend with big-league sports, live music, and local flavor. From the return of BIG3 basketball and Red Sox action at Fenway to a Pearl Jam tribute at City Winery, there's no shortage of entertainment. Add in comedy from Mike Koutrobis, a nostalgic concert with Barenaked Ladies, and the SoWa Open Market, and your weekend plans are set.

BIG3: Summer in the City

What: 3-on-3 basketball action

When: Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $20

The BIG3 basketball league is back for its eighth season, tipping off this June with a major new twist — eight all-new teams, each representing a new home market. Among them are the Boston Ball Hogs, who will bring their fast-paced, 3-on-3 action to TD Garden. This 10-week season marks the first time BIG3 teams will play home games in their respective cities, giving fans across the country a chance to experience the excitement live.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

What: Major League Baseball action

When: Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.

Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $43

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series at Fenway Park from July 10-13. As longstanding AL East rivals, these matchups promise thrilling baseball, featuring key players from both teams. The series finale on Sunday also features a family-friendly highlight: Kids Run the Bases, presented by L.L. Bean. After the game (weather permitting), children can take a lap around Fenway's iconic basepaths for an unforgettable experience.

King Jeremy - Tribute to Pearl Jam

What: Live musical tribute to Pearl Jam

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30)

Where: City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $25

King Jeremy delivers the ultimate Pearl Jam experience with unmatched authenticity and energy. Comprising five professional musicians, this New England-based tribute band brings the full range of Pearl Jam's music to life — from iconic hits and deep B-sides to solo projects and dynamic live performances. With a focus on accuracy and artistry, King Jeremy creates an immersive show that captures the spirit and sound of one of rock's most legendary bands.

Other Events

From stand-up comedy to chart-topping '90s hits and local artisan shopping, this weekend offers something for every mood. Catch Mike Koutrobis and Friends for a night of laughs, or rock out with Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, and Fastball. For a more laid-back vibe, explore handmade goods, art, and food trucks at the SoWa Open Market: