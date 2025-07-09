Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 11-July 13
Boston comes alive this weekend with big-league sports, live music, and local flavor. From the return of BIG3 basketball and Red Sox action at Fenway to a Pearl Jam tribute…
Boston comes alive this weekend with big-league sports, live music, and local flavor. From the return of BIG3 basketball and Red Sox action at Fenway to a Pearl Jam tribute at City Winery, there's no shortage of entertainment. Add in comedy from Mike Koutrobis, a nostalgic concert with Barenaked Ladies, and the SoWa Open Market, and your weekend plans are set.
BIG3: Summer in the City
- What: 3-on-3 basketball action
- When: Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.
- Where: TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $20
The BIG3 basketball league is back for its eighth season, tipping off this June with a major new twist — eight all-new teams, each representing a new home market. Among them are the Boston Ball Hogs, who will bring their fast-paced, 3-on-3 action to TD Garden. This 10-week season marks the first time BIG3 teams will play home games in their respective cities, giving fans across the country a chance to experience the excitement live.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
- What: Major League Baseball action
- When: Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.
- Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $43
The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series at Fenway Park from July 10-13. As longstanding AL East rivals, these matchups promise thrilling baseball, featuring key players from both teams. The series finale on Sunday also features a family-friendly highlight: Kids Run the Bases, presented by L.L. Bean. After the game (weather permitting), children can take a lap around Fenway's iconic basepaths for an unforgettable experience.
King Jeremy - Tribute to Pearl Jam
- What: Live musical tribute to Pearl Jam
- When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30)
- Where: City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $25
King Jeremy delivers the ultimate Pearl Jam experience with unmatched authenticity and energy. Comprising five professional musicians, this New England-based tribute band brings the full range of Pearl Jam's music to life — from iconic hits and deep B-sides to solo projects and dynamic live performances. With a focus on accuracy and artistry, King Jeremy creates an immersive show that captures the spirit and sound of one of rock's most legendary bands.
Other Events
From stand-up comedy to chart-topping '90s hits and local artisan shopping, this weekend offers something for every mood. Catch Mike Koutrobis and Friends for a night of laughs, or rock out with Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, and Fastball. For a more laid-back vibe, explore handmade goods, art, and food trucks at the SoWa Open Market:
- Mike Koutrobis and Friends: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7) at Off Cabot, 9 Wallis St., Beverly
- Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, and Fastball: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Leader Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston
- SoWa Open Market: Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (recurring on Sundays through Oct. 26, 2025) at 500 Harrison Ave., Boston