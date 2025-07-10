Lone Star Tick Spreads Across Cape Cod, Adding New Health Risk
A tiny but fierce invader has crept onto Cape Cod's shores. Scientists now track swarms of lone star ticks across the region's sandy stretches, marking a stark shift in local pest patterns.
"We're seeing them everywhere," said UMass Amherst Professor of Microbiology Stephen Rich per the Provincetown Independent. "Not in great numbers yet, fortunately, but it does look like they're getting established throughout the Cape."
These small bloodsuckers, marked by white dots on females' shells, first took hold on Martha's Vineyard. Their swift march across the region caught scientists off guard, as populations now surge through Cape Cod's woods and beaches.
The Cape's tick family has grown to three members. While the bulky dog tick poses minimal risks, deer ticks spread Lyme disease through their bites. Now, the lone star tick brings fresh threats to locals and visitors alike.
Medical experts sound alarms about this growing menace. Thomas Mather, who leads the University of Rhode Island's Center for Vector-Borne Disease, pulls no punches: this spread should have people "freaked out."
On Martha's Vineyard, lone stars now match deer ticks in numbers. Cape Cod hasn't hit that mark yet, but the gap shrinks each season as these hardy pests multiply.
While Lyme disease often starts mild, bringing rashes, fevers, and body aches, some victims face months or years of illness. Even with medicine, their symptoms stick around like unwanted guests.