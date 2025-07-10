Backstage Country
Massachusetts Towns Begin July Mosquito Control Program

Kelly Shearing
Woman applying insect repellant on her arm outdoors. Skin protection against tick and mosquito bite

Stock Photo

Two towns in central Massachusetts started their summer bug control work this month. Workers will spray for mosquitoes in Worcester and Shrewsbury until July's end, with the Central Massachusetts group leading the work.

Trucks will roll through the streets four times: July 8, 15, 22, and 29. Each spray day, workers post their routes online between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.

The spraying cuts down flying pests in spots where they buzz most. Town staff will send alerts before the trucks come through each area.

To stay safe, it's best to duck inside when you hear the trucks. Keep your windows shut, switch off outside air, and wait 20 minutes after they pass. 

Got pets? They need to come in, too. And if you grow food outside, give those fruits and veggies a good wash before you eat them.

Need to know more? The CMMCP posts fresh updates about where they'll spray each day at www.cmmcp.org. No guessing needed. Just click and check.

This marks the start of bug season in the middle of the state. Fewer mosquitoes mean less chance of getting sick from their bites.

Health teams set traps around town to watch what the bugs do. These checks tell them where to focus their work to keep everyone safe.

MassachusettsShrewsburyWorcester
Kelly ShearingWriter
