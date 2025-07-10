Salem Adds 20 Electric Bikes to City’s Bike-Share Program

Salem just added electric-assist bikes to its Bluebikes fleet. The city put 20 new bikes on the streets, pushing the total count to 120. A state grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation made this possible.

"Bluebikes have been an affordable and convenient way for residents, students, workers, and visitors to get around Salem and, now, with the addition of electric bikes, they're even more convenient," said Mayor Dominick Pangallo to Patch.

Since 2021, the bike-share system has grown fast. Riders can pick up bikes at 18 spots across town. In just two years, people took the bikes out more than 40,000 times.

The fresh batch of e-bikes adds power to the current set of 100 standard bikes. Each new bike comes with a small motor that kicks in while you pedal, making hills and long trips much easier.

Before this change, e-bikes would drift into Salem from nearby cities like Boston and Cambridge. Workers had to haul these strays back home. Now, with its own e-bikes, Salem won't need to send any back.