Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Miranda + Stapleton Super-Collab

Welcome back to Ben's Friday Soundcheck - where every week I feature some brand new country releases that you need to hear. Plus, we talk about a rising star making waves on the charts, and a song that should be on your radar. Let's get into what I'm lovin' this week.

Hot Off The Press: Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - "A Song to Sing"

Two of country’s most powerful voices finally team up for their first official studio duet, “A Song to Sing." Produced by Dave Cobb, the song channels the emotional weight of life on the road and the longing for home. With heartfelt lyrics and timeless production, this track is shaping up to be the collaboration of the year!

Album Drop: Sam Williams - Act II: CountryStar

Sam Williams — grandson of Hank Sr. — is carving out his own lane with the release of Act II: CountryStar. The seven-track album blends classic country storytelling with a modern vibe. Sam co-wrote every track and says this record gave him freedom and confidence.

Rising Star Spotlight: Jackson Dean – “Heavens to Betsy”

“Heavens to Betsy” is an emotional gut-punch of a song from rising star Jackson Dean. Inspired by a literal take on an old phrase, this track tells the story of a father reaching out to his daughter from the afterlife. It is definitely a song that will stop you in your tracks.

On Your Radar: Hudson Westbrook – “House Again”