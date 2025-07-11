Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Miranda + Stapleton Super-Collab

Welcome back to Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – where every week I feature some brand new country releases that you need to hear. Plus, we talk about a rising star making…

Ben

Welcome back to Ben's Friday Soundcheck - where every week I feature some brand new country releases that you need to hear. Plus, we talk about a rising star making waves on the charts, and a song that should be on your radar. Let's get into what I'm lovin' this week.

Hot Off The Press: Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - "A Song to Sing"

Two of country’s most powerful voices finally team up for their first official studio duet, “A Song to Sing." Produced by Dave Cobb, the song channels the emotional weight of life on the road and the longing for home. With heartfelt lyrics and timeless production, this track is shaping up to be the collaboration of the year!

Album Drop: Sam Williams - Act II: CountryStar

Sam Williams — grandson of Hank Sr. — is carving out his own lane with the release of Act II: CountryStar. The seven-track album blends classic country storytelling with a modern vibe. Sam co-wrote every track and says this record gave him freedom and confidence.

Rising Star Spotlight: Jackson Dean – “Heavens to Betsy”

“Heavens to Betsy” is an emotional gut-punch of a song from rising star Jackson Dean. Inspired by a literal take on an old phrase, this track tells the story of a father reaching out to his daughter from the afterlife. It is definitely a song that will stop you in your tracks.

On Your Radar: Hudson Westbrook – “House Again”

Hudson Westbrook is only 20, but “House Again” proves he’s got the songwriting power of a veteran in the country world. The heartbreak ballad about a love lost — and a house haunted by memories — is racking up millions of streams and climbing the country charts.

Chris Stapletonhudson westbrookJackson DeanMiranda LambertNew Music
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Conner Smith Gets Misdemeanor Citation In Fatal Nashville Accident
MusicConner Smith Gets Misdemeanor Citation In Fatal Nashville AccidentBeasley Media Group Editoral
Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLuke Bryan Back on Tour After Losing His Voice, Eric Church Stepped In While He RecoveredJennifer Eggleston
Scotty McCreery performs at KML Stars & Guitars in Fayetteville, NC on November 15, 2021.
MusicScotty McCreery Mourns Loss of Both Grandmothers On the Same DayBeasley Media Group Editoral
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect