Ella Langley Snags Alabama Lake House Close to Family

Ella Langley has purchased a lakefront property in Alabama, marking a personal and creative milestone amid her rapid career ascent. The Hope Hull native said the home, located near her parents, offers a peaceful retreat and a crucial place for inspiration. “I think I'll always have to live in Tennessee to some extent in my life, but being from Alabama, it's so close. It's under four hours to get there,” she shared, according to Country Now.

Langley described the property, which includes a horse barn, as a way to stay grounded and reconnect with her roots. “It just brings me back to who I am at the root of me every time I go back there. And when it comes to writing songs and being in that state of mind, I think it's important to have a place like that,” she pointed out.

Known for her breakout 2024 album Hungover and hit duet “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green, Langley has quickly become a rising star, winning five ACM Awards in May. Following her second No. 1 hit, “Weren't For The Wind,” she chose to invest in her long-term career instead of material possessions. The new property is one of her only major purchases to date.

Langley's grounded approach is supported by a trusted business team that manages her hectic schedule. “I honestly been having a blast. I have great business management. They just get all the phone calls, yes or no, this is what I want to do, and they figure out all the little logistics, so very thankful for them,” she said.

Her personal life remains just as important. Langley fulfilled an eight-year-old promise by taking her younger sister, Katie, to Hawaii for her graduation. “My little sister, she's eight years younger than me…I don't know why. I was just like, ‘you know what, Katie, if I make it in music at the time you graduate, enough where I can afford for us to go, I'll take you to Hawaii.' She literally painted a Hawaiian flower in her parking spot, so she has taken it very seriously,” Langley explained.