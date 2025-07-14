Back Bay Station Kicks Off $30M Makeover With Initial Work

Work has started on Back Bay Station's much-needed fix-up, set to finish in 2027. Each day, 18,000 people rush through this stop, making it Boston's third-most-used rail hub.

Workers will update the vast main hall with fresh gates and sound equipment. "This is a pretty big deal," said Christian MilNeil to NBC Boston. "This is the third-busiest station on the T's Commuter Rail system, but it's also a major stop on the Orange Line, and it's also an Amtrak stop."

The station will get new safety features and spots for bikes and shops. Bright lights will chase away shadows in walkways, while clear signs will point the way to trains. The changes aim to make trips smoother for everyone passing through.

People who use the station daily say changes can't come soon enough. "It just needs to be cleaner, brighter, cooler," said passenger Melissa Hagy.

Trains will keep running while work goes on. Transit staff promise the updates won't slow down service or cause problems for riders.

Fresh air will finally flow through the building. New machines will control both air quality and temperature, fixing long-standing issues that have bothered riders.

As one of Boston's main welcome points, the station needs to shine. These fixes will change how visitors first see the city when stepping off their trains.

The station sits at a crucial spot where different train lines meet. Local trains, subway cars, and cross-country Amtrak all stop here, making it vital to Boston's transit web.