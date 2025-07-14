CBS Picks Mika Amonsen To Play Sean Reagan in ‘Boston Blue’ Spinoff

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Mika Amonsen attends Tristar Pictures’ “Thanksgiving” LA Fan Screening at Vista Theatre on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

CBS cast Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan in Boston Blue, replacing Andrew Terraciano, who played the part for 14 seasons in Blue Bloods. The switch marks a fresh direction for the character.

Starting production this week, the new series pairs Amonsen with Donnie Wahlberg. Set to air in the Fall of 2025, the show tracks Danny Reagan's move from New York's streets to Boston's police force. The stakes run high as father and son work cases in unfamiliar territory.

"Sean committed himself to pursuing his family's legacy but wanted to do so on his own terms, which meant joining a department outside of his hometown," said CBS in a statement to Variety.

The cast met on July 8 for their first table read. Wahlberg shared a quick update on Instagram: "A new chapter," reports People.

Viewers can catch the show Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis step in as showrunners, bringing fresh eyes to the Reagan saga.

The cast shines with talent. Sonequa Martin-Green steps into the role of Detective Lena Silver. Gloria Reuben brings Mae Silver to life. Ernie Hudson takes on Reverend Peters, while Maggie Lawson and Marcus Scribner round out the Silver family as Sarah and Jonah.

In a chat with US Magazine, Wahlberg hinted at family ties: "Now, it's just Danny going to this new world, ... but I could say, if he's a Reagan, it will never be just Danny. There'll always be a Reagan a phone call away."

Jerry Bruckheimer Television teams up with CBS Studios for production. The power trio of Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg takes charge as executive producers.