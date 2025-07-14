Backstage Country
Kenny Chesney Hits 105 Million RIAA Certifications, Including 22 Fresh Awards

Kenny Chesney’s legacy as one of country music’s most relevant and influential artists is long and prosperous, as he racks up an impressive amount of multi-Platinum certifications from the RIAA….

Jennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney performs onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Kenny Chesney's legacy as one of country music's most relevant and influential artists is long and prosperous, as he racks up an impressive amount of multi-Platinum certifications from the RIAA. The albums No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems and When The Sun Goes Down sit both at five-times Platinum, while singles "American Kids" and "You and Tequila" both sit at four-times Platinum. Other fan favorites, including "Summertime," "Come Over," and "The Good Stuff," have hit three-times Platinum, with "There Goes My Life," "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," and "Setting the World on Fire" featuring P!nk achieving two-times Platinum.

"These kinds of numbers almost don't exist. Who counts that high? But seeing all the discs and the size of the plaque, it hits you how big this really is," Chesney said. Still, he emphasizes that commercial milestones take a back seat to the emotional resonance his music has with fans. "What I know is what I hear when the band and I are on stage. You can tell when you hear people cheering and singing these songs with every bit of joy they've got; this isn't just a song they like, these songs are something that hits them in the heart. To me, even more than Platinum or Gold, it's the sound of those voices that tells me how much this music means."

Currently finalizing Heart Life Music, a deeply personal project exploring his creative path, Chesney said, "I know what music meant to me, the way a song can change your moment, give you clarity or just make you feel seen... Because some of these songs are fun, that doesn't mean it can't matter or doesn't say something people connect with."

He credits longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon with helping him dig deeper sonically and lyrically. "Buddy and I have really tried to push what we were doing in terms of the songs and how we recorded them… I wanted songs that I hoped would always be true."

Through his continuing evolution, Chesney will continue to stand for unity, love, and authentic human connection.

Buddy CannonKenny Chesney
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
