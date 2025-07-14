New Nashville Hot Chicken Joint Set To Open on Worcester’s Park Avenue

A new chicken spot will soon spice up Park Avenue when NU Chicken opens at 318, bringing a health-conscious spin to fiery Nashville-style cooking.

"We love Nashville hot chicken but we were never happy about how we felt after," said Josh VanDyke to wbjournal.com. "We set out to make the best-tasting fried chicken with ingredients you can feel good about. We will be sourcing all-natural, hormone-free chicken and frying it in 100% avocado oil."

The space, which once housed B.T.'S Fried Chicken & BBQ, marks the latest project from the minds behind NU Kitchen's three Massachusetts locations.

Josh VanDyke and Douglas Zavala joined forces with Portsmouth chef Aaron Smith to bring this concept to life. After two years of searching, they picked this spot to make their mark.

The kitchen will cook up crispy hand-cut fries, creamy mac and cheese, crunchy fried pickles, and rich frozen custard shakes. A special treat, their take on old-fashioned chunky applesauce, rounds out the menu.

Doors should swing open by late summer 2025. Guests can stop by any day between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The new spot sits just steps from NU Kitchen's Worcester branch on Park Avenue. After scouting various cities, the team knew this was the place.

"We decided our first choice would be to open in Worcester and specifically on Park Ave," VanDyke told MassLive.

The partnership started a decade ago when Smith and VanDyke met at NU Kitchen's Somerville spot. Their shared goals sparked this new venture.