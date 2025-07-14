Oak Bluffs Backs State Bill Requiring Motorcycle License for Moped Use

State officials in Oak Bluffs threw their weight behind new rules that would force moped riders to get motorcycle licenses. This shift could stop moped rentals on Martha's Vineyard.

"The facts are clear: mopeds and scooters pose a significantly higher risk of injury and fatality than other forms of transportation," wrote the select board in a letter to state lawmakers, according to The Martha's Vineyard Times.

A Falmouth lawmaker, Thomas Moakley, pushed the bill forward. Last summer's deadly crash, which took the life of a Florida visitor, sparked fresh calls for stricter rules.

The select board's letter points to Oak Bluffs' unique risks. "In a community like Oak Bluffs — where tourism surges in summer and inexperienced visitors rent mopeds in large numbers — this risk is amplified by challenging road conditions, high congestion, and limited emergency response infrastructure," the board stated.

Board member Thomas Hallahan spoke up about local workers. "The greatest problems are the rentals," said Hallahan.

Sean DeBettencourt, another board member, backed the strict approach. "I think anybody using the road on a motorized vehicle, if it's going faster than ... [25 mph], is expected to be licensed in some capacity," he said.

Before supporting the state measure, town leaders tried different ways to boost safety. One idea was to ban passengers on mopeds, letting only drivers ride.

While the board saw that motorcycle licenses and insurance would cost more, they put safety first. The changes would make riding more expensive but much safer for everyone on the roads.