This Day in Country History: July 14
Country music fans enjoyed several music festivals on July 14. Other notable moments included a legendary artist receiving an award and numerous exciting duet performances. Read on to learn more about this day in country music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
- 2006: Madison Square Garden in New York City hosted thousands of country fans to see Kenny Chesney. July 14 was his first time performing in New York City, and he sang duets with Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley.
- 2016: Fans hadn't seen the Osborne Brothers perform together since 2005, but on July 14, Sonny Osborne had a show at the Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He brought his brother Bobby Osborne, at the age of 84, on stage to play, where they received a standing ovation from the thrilled audience.
- 2017: Country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Soul2Soul II Tour. From 2005 to 2006, the Soul2Soul II Tour was one of the highest-grossing country music tours of all time.
Cultural Milestones
- 1980: "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer Glen Campbell and "Delta Dawn" singer Tanya Tucker sang a duet of "Dream Lover" at the Republican National Convention. They performed at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, for this event.
- 2018: Country Music Hall of Famer and "Red Dirt Girl" singer Emmylou Harris earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy. This award goes to performers and artists who have made outstanding contributions to the recording industry through all musical genres.
- 2019: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's The Judds: Dream Chasers exhibit closed on this day. This exhibit began on August 10, 2018, and featured artifacts from their concerts, including harmonicas and costumes. It also included a GRAMMY Award they won for "Love Can Build A Bridge" in the category of Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals.
Notable Recordings and Performances
- 2023: Fans were thrilled to see some of their favorite country performers at the Faster Horses music festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. Headliners included Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain. Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, and Billy Currington also performed.
- 2024: Megastar Carrie Underwood headlined the Windy City Smokeout music festival in Chicago, Illinois, on this day. Other performers for this fun festival included Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Cody Johnson.
- 2024: Under the cool skies of Whitefish, Montana, country music fans enjoyed artists at the Under the Big Sky music festival. They sang and danced to performances by Billy Strings, Badger Hound, and Kaitlin Butts. Additional performers included The Castellows, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Pony Bradshaw.
July 14 was a significant day in country music history. The Judds had a long-running exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Osborne Brothers had a brief reunion at the Grand Ole Opry in 2016. With duets from beloved artists and plenty of fun summertime performances, July 14 was a memorable day for country music fans.
