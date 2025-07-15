Country Music’s Most Unlikely Collaborations That Actually Worked

Country music is known for three things: heartbreak, honky-tonks, and keeping the collaborations in the genre. But every once in a while, someone in Nashville decides to spice things up and call a friend from way outside. The result? Either a glorious mess… or magic.

Fortunately, these examples of country music’s most unlikely collaborations actually worked. So, here’s a list of the most unlikely pairings in country music that made us say: “Well butter my biscuit! That’s a good song!"

The Evolution of Cross-Genre Country Collaborations

Country music collaborations have come a long way from the classic duets. The 1990s marked a real turning point when country artists began experimenting with other genres. Suddenly, you have Florida Georgia Line bringing hip hop to country, and Carrie Underwood blurring the line between rock and country.

Thanks to these unlikely partnerships, country music listeners surged, with a whole new audience who now know the difference between a banjo from a bass guitar.

Hip-Hop Meets Country

“Over and Over” - Nelly and Tim McGraw

Nelly - Over And Over (Official Music Video) ft. Tim McGraw

Nelly’s record label was initially hesitant about collaborating with Tim McGraw. But their 2004 song, “Over and Over” was a hit. It peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 Chart.

The song is Nelly’s second single from his fourth album, Suit. It talks about a breakup and how the singer can’t stop picturing her with another man. Nelly’s hip hop tunes perfectly complements McGraw’s country drawl, especially during the song’s bridge: “Now, that I've realized/That I'm goin' down/From all this pain you've put me through/Everytime I close my eyes/I lock it down, ohh-hooo/I can't go on not lovin' you.”

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Video) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas had the last laugh, however, since the remix won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, a first for Cyrus.

Pop Stars Go Country

“10,000 Hours” - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours (Official Music Video)

“10,000 Hours” is Dan + Shay’s first top 10 hit in the US. The song is the perfect collaboration because it suited both the duo’s boy band sound and Bieber’s image five years ago, when we still all missed his “Baby” era.

The song is extra romantic since it also serves as Bieber’s proclamation of love to his wife, Hailey (who was also featured in the music video), following their wedding. Listening to them croon, “I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more/Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours,” will make any country or pop music fan swoon.

“One Too Many” - Keith Urban and Pink

Keith Urban, P!nk - One Too Many (Official Music Video)

What do you get when you combine Keith Urban and Pink? A collaboration we honestly can’t get “One Too Many” of (pun very much intended). The song was an instant hit with country fans, thanks to its infectious melody that practically demands you sing or dance along. The lyrics are just as relatable, especially for anyone who’s been in a relationship with someone who’s just a little too proud for their own good.

Rock and Country

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” - Brooks & Dunn with Halestorm

Brooks & Dunn - Boot Scootin’ Boogie (with Halestorm)

Rock and country might seem like an odd pairing, but Brooks & Dunn’s remake of “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with hard rock band Halestorm is pure chef’s kiss. The honky-tonk classic (because honestly, you can’t get more country than that title) was transformed into a full-on rock rager, thanks to Halestorm’s electrifying guitars and pounding drums. And sure, hearing the words “boot scootin’ boogie” in a rock song might catch some people off guard, but that’s what makes this collaboration work.

“Heavy Is the Head” - Zac Brown Band featuring Chris Cornell

Zac Brown Band ft. Chris Cornell - Heavy Is The Head (Official Audio)

Zac Brown Band’s “Heavy Is the Head” was released to rock radio instead of country. It marked the band’s first entry on the Mainstream Rock chart. The song included in the band’s Jekyll + Hyde album is not the only genre-blending track in the album. The album also includes “Beautiful Drug,” a country-meets-EDM track; “Castaway,” a mix of country and reggae; and “Mango Tree,” a blend of traditional pop, jazz, and country.

Why These Unlikely Country Music Collaborations Worked

Country music is about storytelling, and great storytellers and songwriters come from different genres. If country music can make room for Halestorm, Nelly, and Justin Bieber, it can handle just about anyone.