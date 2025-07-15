New 30% Tariffs Will Drive Up Jamaica Plain Food Prices Starting August 1

Starting August 1, a steep tax on imports will push food costs higher across Jamaica Plain. The 30% increase will hit both buyers and sellers hard in the Boston area.

"Everything comes from Mexico: avocados, cilantro, radishes, a lot of whole foods. Something that seems small to billionaires could really affect people," said a local resident to the Boston Globe.

The tax will disrupt food supplies without adding U.S. jobs, warns Scott Clemons of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. His stark assessment: "If these tariffs go into effect and last, we're going to find out viscerally how much of our food supply is imported."

At Streetcar wine shop, the outlook is grim. Owner Mike Dupuy stocks mostly European wines. The new tax will push up costs across his shelves since U.S. wineries need European supplies.

DeLuca's market felt the sting from earlier tax threats. "We can't match big store prices now," says co-owner Caroline Aiello. "This makes it worse."

Some stores shield customers where they can. Tropical Foods takes the hit on price jumps to keep shoppers coming back, says Jordan Garry, who runs the store.

But money isn't the only problem. The shifting trade rules make it hard for shops to plan ahead. This uncertainty could slow down the whole economy as businesses hold back spending.

Food aid brings more concerns. Garry puts it bluntly: "I'm personally more worried about January when they cut the food stamps. You know, that's gonna be a wake-up call for a lot of people."