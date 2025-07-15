Shaboozey’s “Good News” Climbs to No. 10 on Country Airplay Chart

Shaboozey has earned his second Top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with the single “Good News,” which climbed to No. 10 following an 18% increase in audience impressions, reaching 19.3 million between July 4–10, 2025. The achievement was celebrated on social media with the message: "‘Good News'! Shaboozey Earns His Second Top 10 on Country Airplay Chart," posted to X (formerly Twitter).

The track appears on Shaboozey's 2024 album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, which debuted at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. As of early July 2025, the album has moved 1.8 million units in the U.S., continuing to solidify his rising impact in country music.

Shaboozey's breakthrough single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” previously spent seven weeks atop the Country Airplay chart, breaking the record for the longest run at No. 1 by a debut country artist. This milestone surpassed Carrie Underwood's six-week debut peak. The same single also tied the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for 19 weeks, and led the Hot Country Songs chart for an unprecedented 45 weeks.

Beyond his two major hits, Shaboozey has continued to make waves on country radio. His track “Highway” reached No. 49, while “Amen,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll, peaked at No. 55 on the Country Airplay chart.