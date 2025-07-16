Lake Chauncy Going Without Lifeguards for Fourth Year as Staffing Problems Continue

The beach at Lake Chauncy in Westborough starts another summer without guards watching the water. This marks year four of the staffing gap, part of a wider problem affecting swimming spots across Massachusetts.

"There is an ongoing shortage of lifeguards, unfortunately," said Jenn Kirkland, Westborough Recreation Department director, according to the Community Advocate.

The state's Conservation and Recreation team fell short this season. They hired 596 guards, not enough to meet their target of 646. At Lake Chauncy, the 182-acre waterfront sits empty of the 12 guards it needs for safe operation.

State officials point to a drop in swim skills as a key issue. "Children aren't enrolling in swimming lessons, they don't have access to swimming lessons, they're not staying in swimming as long as they did in the '80s and '90s," said Shawn DeRosa, who runs pool and waterfront safety for the state agency.

Money makes the problem worse. State jobs offer $22 per hour, while Westborough only pays $16. Yet even with better wages, state pools and beaches can't fill their spots.

Not all spots face the same trouble. Guards pack the stands at Silver Lake Beach in Grafton, with 14 on staff. Hudson's Centennial Beach keeps watch with 13 guards.

To fix the problem, state officials work with the Red Cross, offering free swim classes at places like Worcester's Dennis F. Shine Memorial Pool. The final summer session runs from July 28 through August 8.

Want to swim at Lake Chauncy? The beach opens daily, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until August 10. Westborough folks pay $10 for family passes (up to six people), $5 for single passes. Seniors swim free. Northborough visitors pay more: $15 for families, $10 for singles.