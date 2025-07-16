Michelin Guide to Rate Boston Restaurants for First Time in 2025

Starting in 2025, food critics from the Michelin Guide will visit dining spots across Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. Their reviews will span 23 distinct areas, marking a big shift for local dining.

"Once you get that star, it's like your stress and your mentality to be able to maintain and hold that star is huge," said Executive Chef Brian Kevorkian per MassLive.

The guide's expansion now puts Boston alongside Philadelphia as a fresh addition. New York City got its first stars 20 years back, with Chicago and Washington, D.C. following suit.

Critics watch for taste, skill, and how well ingredients mix. They notice when chefs add their own flair to dishes. Times are changing, too: a tiny sushi spot in Tokyo's subway, with just 8 seats, earned two stars.

"Rather than adjusting the standards, I hope the Michelin team will evaluate the current level of restaurants in Boston as they are, with a pure and honest perspective," said chef Hajime Yamazaki to MassLive.

Word on the street points to several spots that might snag stars: Oleana's kitchen magic, Sarma's bold tastes, Pammy's fresh takes, Neptune's seafood skills, Prima's craft, KAVA's Greek flair, and Bar Mezzana's Italian touch.

More visitors might flock to the city's tables. As Kevorkian puts it: "I think you're going to see more Europeans, more people from Asia that are going to be actually looking at the Guide and seeking out these restaurants."

Daniel Roughan shared some wisdom with MassLive: "While the Michelin is great and the James Beard is great, and all the awards and accolades on Earth and TV shows are all fantastic and good marketing and good PR, at the end of the day, those aren't going to keep you open. It's going to be how you treat your everyday guests."