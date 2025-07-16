Three Sharks Spotted at Cape Cod’s Lighthouse Beach

At Cape Cod's Lighthouse Beach, watchers spotted three sharks in the waters from Saturday through Monday. The Sharktivity app tracked each sighting.

First came a confirmed sighting on Saturday. The next day brought another possible shark near the shore. Then on Monday, tracking devices picked up Uncle Bill, a tagged shark, gliding through the waves.

This string of sightings follows last week's close call, when a white shark swam past some paddleboarders. Such encounters keep rising as shark numbers climb in these waters.

Scientists told the Boston Globe that more sharks mean better ocean health. These predators keep fish populations in check, making the seas stronger.

“There are more white sharks off the coast of Massachusetts, and specifically off the coast of Cape Cod, than there were twenty years ago,” Greg Skomal, a senior fisheries biologist with the state's Division of Marine Fisheries and a leading expert on white sharks, said, per the Boston Globe. “That's what you expect when you restore an ecosystem.”

Nets and sport fishing once cut deep into shark numbers. But thanks to strict rules put in place, these sea hunters now swim freely through Massachusetts waters.

By chance, these sightings match up with when "Jaws" first hit screens 50 years ago. That movie, set right here in Massachusetts, changed how we think about sharks.

The beach patrol checks Sharktivity often to track what's in the water. This tech sends quick alerts to keep swimmers safe when sharks swim nearby.