Zac Brown Band Sets December Album Release, Plans Las Vegas Sphere Shows

The Zac Brown Band is on the verge of a new era with the expected release of their eighth studio album, Love & Fear, on Dec. 5. The new album will offer an experience that blends genres with 13 tracks that include collaborations with high-profile artists like Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg, as well as Marcus King. The lead single, “I Ain't Worried About It,” is already out, while the second single, “Let It Run” featuring Snoop Dogg, drops July 18 with cover art depicting the two artists on horseback.

The album, described as an emotional journey through “two sides of the same truth,” explores the duality of love and fear through bold lyrics and genre-fusing arrangements. The cover is perhaps most famously known for its striking cover art, which fans believe is AI-rendered images of an angelic figure opposing a warrior in red robes, signifying the core theme of the contradiction of being human.

Zac Brown additionally announced that the band will be doing a residency in Las Vegas at Sphere towards the end of 2025. Describing the opportunity, Brown said, “That's the greatest canvas that has ever been created, so far. And to get to be one of the first bands to go in there and do it…this is our masterpiece, man.” He also emphasized the show's scale, calling it “the biggest spectacle we have ever done.”

Although none of the tracks from their 2024 No Wake Zone EP will appear on Love & Fear, the band is expected to continue incorporating beachside imagery and Southern roots into their evolving sound. Their musical legacy, often compared to genre-defying icons such as The Rolling Stones and Jimmy Buffett, is poised to reach new heights of creativity.