Amazon Funds Free Registration for Boston Triathlon’s Kids Day Events

The mass-participation event organization behind the Boston Triathlon's Kids Day ethos has announced that Amazon is returning for the fourth consecutive year as an official community partner. Amazon's support allows registration for Kids Day to be free for all event participants.

Kids Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 16, as part of the two-day Boston Triathlon weekend celebration on South Boston's waterfront. Registration for the event is available online.

According to an ethos news release, Kids Day was developed to promote physical activity and health and introduce youth to the sport of triathlon. Kids Day programming includes the USA Triathlon-sanctioned Kids Splash & Dash for athletes ages 7 to 15 and a Kids Fun Run for children younger than 7. Youth organizations and individual families from across New England are encouraged to participate.

The Splash and Dash for ages 7-10 is a 100-meter swim followed by a 1K run. The Splash and Dash for ages 11-15 is a 200-meter swim followed by a 2K run, and the Fun Run for ages 6 and younger is a 100-yard run.

More than 2,000 athletes are expected to take part in the Boston Triathlon programs during the weekend, Aug. 16-17. All events will occur at DCR's Carson Beach and along William Day Boulevard. Races are designed for participants of all levels, from beginners to professionals.

“At Amazon, we're proud to support events that inspire young people to get active, build confidence, and experience the power of community,” said Jerome Smith, head of community engagement for the New England region at Amazon, in the news release. “We're honored to once again partner with the Boston Triathlon to make Kids Day accessible to all and to help create lifelong memories for kids and families across the region.”