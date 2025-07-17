Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Miranda Lambert Is Back!

It's Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, where each week I break down, well, some songs you need to hear! I spend a lot of time listening to so much brand new country music, and when I come across something good, I want you to know about it. Here is what I am into this week.

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing

This one grabbed me instantly. “A Song To Sing” is a surprising twist on what you’d normally expect from Chris Stapleton—this is a little more polished, a little more pop-leaning, and it works. Miranda sounds phenomenal here, maybe better than she has in years. It’s smooth, soulful, and filled with just the right amount of edge. Their voices blend effortlessly, like they've been duetting for decades. Fun fact: this was one of two songs they recorded together in the studio that day—but this was the one that felt special enough to release first. And you can tell why.

Megan Moroney - 6 Months Later