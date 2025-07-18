Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Three New Thomas Rhett Tracks

It's another Friday Soundcheck, where I round up four country releases that deserve your attention this week. From superstar releases to debut drops, here's what's buzzing in the world of country music today.

Hot Off The Press: Old Dominion - Making Good Time

Old Dominion is on their How Good Is That World Tour with a brand-new single that fans are already loving.

"Making Good Time" is one of three songs we've heard from their upcoming sixth album. It perfectly captures the band's signature feel-good energy. They even shot the music video for the song on an aircraft carrier.

Album Drop: Thomas Rhett - About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)

Thomas Rhett adds three new tracks to his 2024 album About A Woman, including a collab with Jordan Davis called "Ain't A Bad Life." This deluxe edition leans into nostalgic themes - something we've seen a lot of in this genre recently. The timing is perfect as TR headlines Fenway this weekend, although Davis will be performing elsewhere.

Rising Star Spotlight: Tucker Wetmore - 3, 2, 1

Tucker Wetmore may not have written "3, 2, 1," but the song ended up telling his own story.

It's a cool song about relationships and regrets, but delivered with summer-ready sounds. His full-length debut album What Not To was released earlier this year, and he is opening up for TR at Fenway this weekend!

On Your Radar: Scotty McCreery & Hootie + The Blowfish - Bottle Rockets