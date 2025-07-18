Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Three New Thomas Rhett Tracks

It’s another Friday Soundcheck, where I round up four country releases that deserve your attention this week. From superstar releases to debut drops, here’s what’s buzzing in the world of…

Ben

It's another Friday Soundcheck, where I round up four country releases that deserve your attention this week. From superstar releases to debut drops, here's what's buzzing in the world of country music today.

Hot Off The Press: Old Dominion - Making Good Time

Old Dominion is on their How Good Is That World Tour with a brand-new single that fans are already loving.

"Making Good Time" is one of three songs we've heard from their upcoming sixth album. It perfectly captures the band's signature feel-good energy. They even shot the music video for the song on an aircraft carrier.

Album Drop: Thomas Rhett - About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)

Thomas Rhett adds three new tracks to his 2024 album About A Woman, including a collab with Jordan Davis called "Ain't A Bad Life." This deluxe edition leans into nostalgic themes - something we've seen a lot of in this genre recently. The timing is perfect as TR headlines Fenway this weekend, although Davis will be performing elsewhere.

Rising Star Spotlight: Tucker Wetmore - 3, 2, 1

Tucker Wetmore may not have written "3, 2, 1," but the song ended up telling his own story.

It's a cool song about relationships and regrets, but delivered with summer-ready sounds. His full-length debut album What Not To was released earlier this year, and he is opening up for TR at Fenway this weekend!

On Your Radar: Scotty McCreery & Hootie + The Blowfish - Bottle Rockets

This one's a nostalgic firework. "Bottle Rockets" brings back memories of young love and summer nights. It even includes a re-recorded version of Hootie's 90s smash "Hold My Hand." Scotty is continuing to evolve without losing his roots.

Hootie & The BlowfishNew MusicOld DominionScotty McCreeryThomas RhettTucker Wetmore
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Twenty-Four Stars Ready to Hit the Stage at 2025 Nashville Songwriter Awards
MusicTwenty-Four Stars Ready to Hit the Stage at 2025 Nashville Songwriter AwardsJennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson attends the new exhibition, Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum wearing a blue cowboy hat and floral ensemble
MusicThis Day in Country History: July 18Kristina Hall
JoeDon Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts' perform onstage during the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival
MusicHidden Gems from Rascal Flatts’ Debut: Deep Cuts That Deserved AttentionYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect