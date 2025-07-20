Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Win SOLD OUT Megan Moroney Tickets

Sponsored by Bowery Presents

Country 102.5
Megan Moroney in white dress on a pick background

Megan Moroney is bringing two completely sold-out shows to Roadrunner on August 1st and 2nd—and if you missed your chance to grab tickets, Country 102.5 has your way in.

Get ready for an unforgettable night with one of country’s fastest rising stars. From the first note to the last encore, it’s the kind of live show you’ll be talking about all summer long. Think: you and your best friend, singing along to every lyric, surrounded by fans just as excited as you are. It’s the perfect way to close out summer with music that hits you right in the feels.

Here’s how to win your way in:

  • Listen to Win: All week long, listen to Country 102.5 for the special code word at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p and 5p
  • When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it at country1025.com
  • Every code word is another chance to win a pair of SOLD OUT tickets to the August 2nd show

Don’t miss your shot to be part of one of the biggest live moments of the summer. These shows are sold out, and the only way in is to win.

Grab your speakers, tell your crew, and keep it locked on Country 102.5 all week. The next code word could be your ticket in.

Contest Rules

Megan MoroneyThe Roadrunner Boston
Country 102.5Author
Related Stories
Chase McDaniel standing with trees in the background and the Country 102.5 New From Nashville logo
Country 102.5Win Your Way Into New From Nashville!Country 102.5
The Soul-Stirring New Single From One of Country’s Most Powerful Rising Voices
Country 102.5The Soul-Stirring New Single From One of Country’s Most Powerful Rising VoicesElizabeth Urban
The Snack Attack Giveaway
ContestsThe Snack Attack GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect