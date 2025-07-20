Win SOLD OUT Megan Moroney Tickets

Megan Moroney is bringing two completely sold-out shows to Roadrunner on August 1st and 2nd—and if you missed your chance to grab tickets, Country 102.5 has your way in.

Get ready for an unforgettable night with one of country’s fastest rising stars. From the first note to the last encore, it’s the kind of live show you’ll be talking about all summer long. Think: you and your best friend, singing along to every lyric, surrounded by fans just as excited as you are. It’s the perfect way to close out summer with music that hits you right in the feels.

Here’s how to win your way in:

Listen to Win: All week long, listen to Country 102.5 for the special code word at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p and 5p

All week long, listen to Country 102.5 for the special code word at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p and 5p When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it at country1025.com

to enter it at country1025.com Every code word is another chance to win a pair of SOLD OUT tickets to the August 2nd show

Don’t miss your shot to be part of one of the biggest live moments of the summer. These shows are sold out, and the only way in is to win.