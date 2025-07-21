This Day in Country History: July 21

July 21 has seen all kinds of country history, from sweet moments on and off stage to huge concerts. While summer storms in 2016 led to disappointment for performers and fans alike, over the years, there's been plenty for country music lovers to enjoy on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Both Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney have given milestone performances on July 21:

Georgia native Jason Aldean took over the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park for a stop on his High Noon Neon Tour. Other acts at this sold-out show included Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, and the freshly reunited Hootie & the Blowfish, whose frontman, Darius Rucker, followed up his original success with the band by becoming a country music megastar. 2018: Fun-loving Kenny Chesney played the first-ever country music concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. This was part of Chesney's Trip Around the Sun Tour, and he brought along special guests Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett for a memorable show.

Cultural Milestones

Country artists are great at giving back to their fans and the community, and these events on July 21 were no exception:

A lucky couple at a Garth Brooks concert, who were expecting a baby, enlisted the help of Brooks for an extra-special gender reveal. It was a little girl, and Brooks even offered to pay for her college fund in the future. 2018: "Letters From Home" singer John Michael Montgomery headlined the Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride and Festival benefit at Gardiner Farm in Tuscumbia, Alabama. This family-friendly event included pony rides, wagon rides, an art show, and food vendors to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 21 gave Carrie Underwood and country fans in Wisconsin reasons to celebrate:

Carrie Underwood's single, "Drinking Alone," received a Gold certification from the prestigious Recording Industry Association of America. This single was from Underwood's studio album Cry Pretty. 2022: Fans flocked to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to enjoy the Country Jam USA music festival. Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, and Diamond Rio were headliners, with Eric Chesser and Legacy of the Loud also there to entertain the crowd.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country fans have had good news and bad news on July 21:

Part of the Country Thunder Wisconsin music festival had to be shut down due to severe weather, including thunder and lightning. Chris Young, Chase Bryant, and Dallas Smith were among the acts unable to take to the stage. 2018: "Heaven Sent" singer Lauren Alaina announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Alex Hopkins. Unfortunately, the couple called off their engagement in January 2019.