Morgan Wallen Drops Hip-Hop Remix of “Miami” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross

A split image of Morgan Wallen performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival on the left, Lil Wayne performing onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in the middle, and Rick Ross performing at the 2023 AfroTech Conference Music Stage on November 04, 2023 on the right.
Morgan Wallen has officially announced the upcoming release of a remix to his track "Miami," scheduled for Friday, July 25. The track, originally included on his May 2025 album, I'm the Problem, received early attention when Wallen teased it during his July 11 performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. During the set, he replaced his typical walk-out song with a snippet of the remix, catching fans off guard and confirming collaborations with hip-hop icons Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

Wallen's "Miami" is a remix of Keith Whitley's 1986 single "Miami, My Amy." The cut marries Wallen's country origins with a rap-forward production aesthetic. Some fans have shared mixed views on the track due to its break from country tradition; others celebrated the daring mix. Wallen acknowledged these genre shifts while previewing the track, noting it initially didn't include a feature but left room for one.

"I got a song on my record called 'Miami.' It's a Keith Whitley flip… that's one of his bigger songs, I guess. But we flipped it and turned it into more of a rap style. But it's cool, I like it. It seemed like it could use rapper on there, but I didn't end up using a feature, we ended up just making a second verse. But it's one of those songs that it wouldn't be surprising if we got a remix and did that once it's out," shared Wallen.

The remix's official announcement was made via Wallen's Instagram Stories on July 20, following his concert in Phoenix, Arizona. He announced both Lil Wayne and Rick Ross and created excitement among fans and the music business.

This announcement comes as Wallen continues on his I'm the Problem Tour, which has upcoming stops in Tampa and Charlotte. Wallen has collaborated with genre-splicing artists like Lil Durk and MoneyBagg Yo, and this remix does not seem to signal any end on that particular road.

