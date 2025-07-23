4 Boston-Area Communities Named to List of Country’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Four Boston-area communities have been named among the nation's wealthiest suburbs.

A new report by GOBankingRates has named Lexington, Needham, Wellesley, and Winchester to its list of the top 50 wealthiest suburbs in the country.

Wellesley ranked No. 10 on the list, with an average household income of approximately $367,000 and a home value of nearly $2 million.

Winchester, at No. 31, has an average household income of roughly $283,632, with home values exceeding $1.6 million.

With a similar home value to Winchester, Lexington was named to the No. 35 spot on the list, with an average household income of approximately $280,000. Finally, Needham was ranked No. 42 on the list. Its average household income is around $267,000, with a typical home value of over $1.5 million.

According to GOBankingRates, all data was up-to-date as of June 18, 2024. Income figures were sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, with home values sourced from Zillow.