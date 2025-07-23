Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

4 Boston-Area Communities Named to List of Country’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Four Boston-area communities have been named among the nation’s wealthiest suburbs. A new report by GOBankingRates has named Lexington, Needham, Wellesley, and Winchester to its list of the top 50…

Michael Vyskocil
Map centered on the city of Boston. Shallow depth of field

Stock Image

Four Boston-area communities have been named among the nation's wealthiest suburbs.

A new report by GOBankingRates has named Lexington, Needham, Wellesley, and Winchester to its list of the top 50 wealthiest suburbs in the country.

Wellesley ranked No. 10 on the list, with an average household income of approximately $367,000 and a home value of nearly $2 million.  

Wellesley ranked No. 10 on the list, with an average household income of approximately $367,000 and a home value of nearly $2 million. Winchester, at No. 31, has an average household income of roughly $283,632, with home values exceeding $1.6 million. 

With a similar home value to Winchester, Lexington was named to the No. 35 spot on the list, with an average household income of approximately $280,000. Finally, Needham was ranked No. 42 on the list. Its average household income is around $267,000, with a typical home value of over $1.5 million.

According to GOBankingRates, all data was up-to-date as of June 18, 2024. Income figures were sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, with home values sourced from Zillow.

GOBankingRates rankings were based on average household incomes in American cities and towns with more than 5,000 households, as well as 2024 average home values.

Massachusetts
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
A notebook and pencil on a desk in a school classroom
Local NewsMassachusetts Schools Crowned #1 in the Nation—AgainTim Staskiewicz
MBTA Commuter Rail
Local NewsMBTA Plans Several Service Disruptions for August. Here’s What You Should KnowMichael Vyskocil
Oysters close-up. A dozen of raw oysters on a platter, with lemon
Local NewsCunard Tavern to Host Inaugural Oyster Fest Saturday, July 26Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect