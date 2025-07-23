Cape Lawmaker Accuses State of Doing a ‘Bad Job’ to Promote Tourism

A Cape Cod senator called out the commonwealth's lukewarm support of the tourism industry in a television interview, as state officials prepare for Massachusetts to host FIFA World Cup matches and Sail Boston 2026.

“I actually think the state of Massachusetts does a bad job when it comes to supporting tourism compared to our peer states,” Sen. Dylan Fernandes, D-Plymouth/Barnstable, said during an appearance on WCVB-TV's “On the Record” program on Sunday, July 20. “We have so much here in Massachusetts, whether it's, you know, Cape beaches, whether it's Plymouth and the pilgrims, whether it's literally founding this country, right? We have a lot to offer the rest of the world. We need to support tourism.”

MassLive reported that Fernandes' remarks come as the state is in the middle of Massachusetts 250 events which mark the semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) of the American Revolution.

“I'm all for supporting biotech and climate tech,” Fernandes added, referring to investments the commonwealth made last year in the state's economic development bond law. “I think that's important. But we also need to focus on the blue-collar jobs too — people in our restaurant industry, our bartenders, our waiters, our housekeepers. And that's the tourism industry, and we need to do a better job of supporting it.”

Fernandes also noted that not all the issues affecting tourism are the commonwealth's fault. He cited cuts in J-1 visas, H-2B visas, and a substantial drop in visitors from Canada as additional factors.