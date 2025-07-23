Drowning Sorrows: Country Songs About Whiskey and Heartbreak

Listening to country music and drinking whiskey while nursing a broken heart is one of the surefire ways to get over an ex (or at least, forget them for a while). Country music has long been paired with whiskey to deal with emotional pain. The relatable music reminds you that you’re not alone in the pain you’re feeling (even country music artists have also experienced a heartbreak or two!), while whiskey serves as both comfort and companion during the heartbreak.

The effectiveness of listening to country music while drinking whiskey to drown sorrows has been proven. The proof? The countless country songs about whiskey and heartbreak that fans have enjoyed throughout the years.

The Classic Connection: Why Whiskey and Heartbreak Go Hand in Hand

Whiskey and heartbreak go hand in hand. Alcohol serves as both a numbing agent and a tool in helping to process emotional pain. This theme has been the central topic of classic country songs, but it still remains relevant today. Over the last decade, there has been a dramatic increase in alcohol-related content in country music (not just limited to whiskey).

Country Songs About Whiskey and Heartbreak

“Domestic, Light and Cold” - Dierks Bentley

Domestic, Light And Cold | Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley’s “Domestic, Light and Cold” is included in Bentley’s sophomore album, Modern Day Drifter. The song’s first verse goes: “Hey bartender, can I make one special request?/My woman left me, so tonight I'll be drinking your best/I'm not talking about Single Malt, Scotch, Jagermeister, or Cuervo Gold/I'll take anything domestic, light, and cold.”

The track talks about a man who visited a bar after his woman left him, and to nurse his broken heart, he’s craving a drink that’s “Domestic, Light and Cold.”

“Tonight The Heartache's On Me” - Dixie Chicks

The Chicks - Tonight the Heartache's on Me (Official Audio)

“Tonight The Heartache's On Me” by the Dixie Chicks follows the singer as they ask the bartender to pour the wine because they are hurting. They’re also wondering if their ex already told their new partner that “she’s the best he’s ever known.” It’s a song that also talks about regret and how they have been a fool and just looking at their ex, “smilin’, holdin’ on” to the one who took their place.

"Whiskey Drink" - Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean - Whiskey Drink (Official Music Video)

Whiskey-themed songs are still dominating the charts. Case in point: Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink,” which helped him achieve his 40th top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Country streams increased significantly in 2023, with Millennials and Gen Z joining Baby Boomers as country music fans. This growth can also be attributed to how modern country has evolved, moving away from purely party-focused themes to more relatable and profound content featuring family-friendly topics, devotion, marriage, and relationship issues, including heartbreak.

“Whiskey Drink” follows the singer seemingly talking to a whiskey drink and how he needs the drink to “kick in” because he doesn’t want to think “about who she's with or where she is/Or how bad I miss her now/Come on, cigarette/Yeah, smoke out that regret.”

“Last Night” - Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen - Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)

Similar to Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” also enjoyed chart success. The song held the top Billboard Hot 100 spot for 16 weeks, showing that country songs about alcohol and heartbreak are still popular with fans.

“Last Night” stands out from the other songs on this list, where most of the singers drink alone. Wallen’s track tells the story of two people who are no longer together but shared a drink last night and let the liquor do the talking. One said they wished they had never met, while the other knows deep down that what they had isn’t really over.