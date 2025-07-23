Cunard Tavern to Host Inaugural Oyster Fest Saturday, July 26

James Beard Award–winning Chef Tony Messina and owner Philip Frattaroli are inviting the community to attend Cunard Tavern's inaugural Oyster Fest on Saturday, July 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This summer block party, which will be held on Webster Street in East Boston, will feature 10 chefs and oyster farms from across New England. Tickets are $75 per person and are available for purchase online.