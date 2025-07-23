Backstage Country
Cunard Tavern to Host Inaugural Oyster Fest Saturday, July 26

James Beard Award–winning Chef Tony Messina and owner Philip Frattaroli are inviting the community to attend Cunard Tavern’s inaugural Oyster Fest on Saturday, July 26, from 1 p.m. to 4…

Michael Vyskocil
Oysters close-up. A dozen of raw oysters on a platter, with lemon

Stock Photo

James Beard Award–winning Chef Tony Messina and owner Philip Frattaroli are inviting the community to attend Cunard Tavern's inaugural Oyster Fest on Saturday, July 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This summer block party, which will be held on Webster Street in East Boston, will feature 10 chefs and oyster farms from across New England. Tickets are $75 per person and are available for purchase online.

According to a Time Out Boston report, each chef will be partnered with an oyster farm to offer a decidedly distinctive twist to the freshly shucked oyster. Guests of Oyster Fest can expect to find freshly shucked oysters and craft cocktails among the offerings.

Here's a list of the chef participants:

A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Jimmy Fund, supporting cancer research and patient care.

BostonFoodrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
