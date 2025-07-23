MBTA Plans Several Service Disruptions for August. Here’s What You Should Know

The MBTA has announced that several significant service disruptions will affect the Blue, Orange, Lowell, and Fitchburg lines in August.

On Monday, July 21, the transit authority said that these service disruptions result from work to conduct signal, track, and bridge work on the four lines.

Here's what you need to know about the impacts to MBTA service next month.

Blue Line

Subway service on the Blue Line will be suspended between the Airport and Wonderland stations from Aug. 9 to 17. During that time, shuttle buses will make all stops between the two stations.

According to MBTA officials, work on the Blue Line in August will address rebuilding and “ensur[ing] that additional sections of track are improved to the same state of good repair standards that support reliable and robust service.” The MBTA said the work will focus on infrastructure upgrades, “heavy track renewal,” and other “critical revitalization work.”

Orange Line

The MBTA will perform signal upgrade work on the Orange Line during three weekends in August. According to the transit authority, this work will “significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders.”

During the work, rail service will be suspended between the Wellington and Back Bay stations. Free shuttle buses will operate during this time. The MBTA will also run express shuttle buses between Wellington and North Station.

Service on the Orange Line will be suspended on Aug. 2 and 3, Aug. 9 and 10, and Aug. 23 and 24.

Lowell Commuter Rail Line

Disruptions to the Lowell Commuter Rail Line in August will result from work to replace the High Line Bridge in Somerville, which carries the MBTA's train line over the High Line access road and railroad yard in Somerville between North Station and West Medford.

Rail service on the line will be suspended between North Station and Lowell, with free shuttle buses running. Shuttle buses will not stop at Winchester Circle.

The service disruptions will occur on Aug. 15 (starting at 10 p.m.) through Aug. 17 and Aug. 22 (starting at 10 p.m.) through Aug. 24.

Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line

In August, the MBTA will replace the signal system controlling the movement of MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak trains in and out of North Station.

Service will be suspended on the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line between North Station and Porter Square from Aug. 16 and 17 and Aug. 23 and 24.