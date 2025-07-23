New Trader Joe’s Store to Open in Greater Boston

Backstage Country
The grocery chain Trader Joe's is preparing to open its second location in the Greater Boston region. WickedLocal.com has reported that a new store will be located in Newton at 1165 Needham St. No opening date for the store has been announced.

Another Trader Joe's location is currently open in Newton, at 1121 Washington St. in the village of West Newton. As with its Washington Street location, the Needham Street location will sell beer and wine.

According to its website, Trader Joe's has 23 locations open in Massachusetts. Below is a list of the Trader Joe's locations open in the Greater Boston area:

  • Allston: 199 North Harvard St., Boston
  • Back Bay: 899 Boylston St., Boston
  • Boylston Street: 500 Boylston St., Boston
  • Brookline: 1317 Beacon St., Brookline
  • Cambridge: 748 Memorial Drive, Cambridge
  • Cambridge Fresh Pond: 211 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge
  • Fort Point Seaport: 44 Thomson Place, Boston
  • Somerville: 145 Middlesex Ave., Somerville
