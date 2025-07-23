Nonstop Bus Service Between Boston and Newport Resumes

Nonstop bus service connecting Boston with Newport has returned for a second season. On Monday, July 21, Discover Newport announced that the bus service, operated in partnership with DATTCO, has resumed for 2025.

Launched during the summer of 2024, the bus service proved attractive to travelers. During its first two months of operations, ridership increased by 30%.

According to What's Up Newport, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Pan Bus Lines had provided regular service between Newport and Boston.

The trip between Boston and Newport will take approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, depending on traffic. The service offers several daily departures on weekends. Buses depart from Boston at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and return trips from Newport are available at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday service includes a 4 p.m. departure from Boston, with an additional 9 a.m. departure on Monday.

The bus route will run between Boston South Station Terminal (Dock #12) and the Newport Marriott on America's Cup Avenue. It will run from Friday through Monday now through Sept. 30. Each bus can hold 52 passengers; tickets are $29 plus a $1 service fee.