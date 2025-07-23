The Weird, Wild, and Wonderful: Oddities and Curiosities Expo Comes to Providence July 26-27

Prepare your senses for the weird, wild, and wonderful in Providence, Rhode Island. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will arrive on July 26-27 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, bringing with it extraordinary and peculiar treasures.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

Admission tickets are $10 per attendee and can be purchased on the expo's website in advance or for $15 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free. While the expo is designed for all ages, parents are advised to use their best judgment regarding whether their children should attend.

According to the expo's news release, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is a distinctive traveling showcase that unites hundreds of oddity vendors and artists from across the country in a celebration of the strange and unusual. Providence is one of 40 stops the expo will make in Canada and the United States this year.

Attendees can browse hundreds of vendors and shop for rare and unique items. These objects include antique taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, dark art, original horror and Halloween-inspired creations, metaphysical materials, skulls, bones, and funeral collectibles.

Guests can also purchase tickets to attend a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to create their own full-sized taxidermy mount. Insect-pinning courses will also be offered.