Thomas Rhett Puts on Surprise Show at Faneuil Hall Before Fenway Concert

The celebrated country artist Thomas Rhett and R&B crossover Teddy Swims shocked fans by holding a pop-up concert on July 21, just one day before their sold-out concert at Fenway Park. The spontaneously announced event released enough people into Faneuil Hall-Festival style to comfortably fill it as one of Boston's most cherished public venues.

It happened literally just steps from Quincy Market, where both Bostonians and tourists regularly congregate. Rhett allowed fans to see a different side to him as he made an emotional post to Instagram about the experience, reminiscing about his early career while expressing love for the culture of Boston and the people.

"Pretty sure I have played most every venue this town has to offer," Rhett shared. "From the house of blues, to my first tour ever opening for Toby Keith at the Xfinity center, to the home of the patriots opening for Kenny Chesney, opened here twice for Jason Aldean."

"I've drank most of your bars outta beer, ate my weight in lobster rolls, tried but failed every time to get a reservation at Neptune oyster, threw my guts up on a whale watching tour, and attended my fare share of Red Sox games," Rhett continued.

"Needless to say, this place has always been and always will be one of my favorite places to play shows on the planet. Since day one of my career, I have dreamed of this moment. I'm so grateful for how much support yall have shown me for over 15 years. So If I said I love you too many times last night, it's because I'm not sure how to fully express how much this city means to me."