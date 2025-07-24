Zach Top’s Partner Gets Death Threats Online

Since their relationship has gone public, Amelia Taylor, partner to Zach Top, has been facing a flood of online harassment, including death threats and stories that just aren't true.. In a recent video posted to social media, Taylor called for compassion and corrected misinformation circulating online.

“I think I learn something new about myself on here every day,” she began. “I thought I'd address this in a subtle manner since everyone is so curious.”

Taylor emphasized that not everything online is accurate and revealed the emotional toll public scrutiny has taken on her. “Disliking another human is fine! Differing opinions make the world go round! However, the de*th threats and su!cide wishes are not okay.”

Taylor also addressed false claims about her age and personal history, noting she is not 19, never met Top in high school, and has never been involved in an affair. She reminded her followers to approach public figures with empathy, particularly when engaging with information shared on the internet.

Zach Top, originally from Sunnyside, Washington, moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music after dropping out of college. He started performing with his family band, Topstring, and is known to be inspired by the traditional country greats. Top was previously married to Kinzi, until their divorce in early 2024, which impacted his songwriting.

Top and Taylor made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 CMA Awards in November. The two have since traveled together to Australia and New York City, with Taylor frequently accompanying him on tour.

Taylor, a model and influencer from Grenada, Mississippi, is a graduate of Mississippi State University. She is also known for her social media presence and her dog, Otis.