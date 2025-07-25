Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Luke Combs

It's Friday, and that means another edition of the Friday Soundcheck! This week, I've got one of the biggest names in country returning to form, a rising star making major waves, and a genre-blending newcomer continuing to break records.

Hot Off The Press: Luke Combs - "Back In The Saddle"

Luke Combs dropped his newest single, "Back In The Saddle," today. After teasing it all summer, fans are finally getting the rowdy, party-starting Luke they love. It's an anthem that channels his early hits and gets back to the roots. He's not on a full tour this summer, but he's been hitting some major festivals, including Boston Calling back in May.

Album Drop: Hudson Westbrook - Texas Forever

Froom the feed store to the Grand Ole Opry, Hudson Westbrook's journey to his debut album is as authentic as it gets. Texas Forever blends his Red Dirt style with Nashville polish, with songs like "House Again" climbing the charts.

Rising Star Spotlight: Shaboozey - "Good News"

Shaboozey has his second top 10 hit with "Good News," a standout track from his chart-topping album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going. After the massive success of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," this new single proves he's here to stay - and expanding what country music can be.

On Your Radar: Thomas Rhett - "After All The Bars Are Closed"