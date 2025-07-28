Boston Labor Unions Protest Against Waymo as City Debates Self-Driving Vehicles

Labor unions representing delivery drivers, transportation workers, truck drivers, and Uber and Lyft drivers protested against Waymo outside Boston's City Hall on Thursday, July 24. The protests come amid City Council hearings scheduled on the subject of the impacts of driverless cars on city streets.

City leaders said they needed to navigate multiple concerns about how autonomous vehicles would operate on Boston's roadways.

"We also have issues with doubled-parked cars, ride-shares, and delivery vehicles. There is also nonstop road construction during the summer — street closings as well," said City Councilor Ed Flynn at the hearing, which was reported by WBZ-TV CBS News Boston. "And in winter, we have snow banks."

Organizers of the labor union protests said they wanted "to hold Waymo and other autonomous vehicle companies accountable."

"I don't think a driverless taxi can navigate its way around Boston," said UPS driver Jack Maier, who spoke at the City Council hearing. "You see the tourists. You see people stepping off the curbs; you see the kids on scooters. Losing jobs would be my second-biggest concern. Once they take their jobs, who's to say that they're not going to come for everybody else's job?"

Waymo, a self-driving auto technology company, has been experimenting with self-driving robotaxis around Boston with humans behind the wheel. The company said it is focusing its testing on diverse areas, including Cambridge, East Boston, Mission Hill, Somerville, and South Boston. Waymo has also considered deploying its self-driving cars on the Mass Pike and I-93.

The possibility of robocars making their way through Boston's traffic gridlock and winding streets has been a hot issue in the city, particularly among Uber and Lyft drivers, who fear loss of jobs and compromised safety.