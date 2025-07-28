Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Cambridge Police Warn Public of New Scam Involving Law Enforcement Impersonators

The Cambridge Police Department is warning the public to be aware of scammers posing as law enforcement officers from the department.  In a media release, the department explained that these…

Michael Vyskocil
Police Lights

Stock Photo

The Cambridge Police Department is warning the public to be aware of scammers posing as law enforcement officers from the department. 

In a media release, the department explained that these scams involve phone calls to victims, where the scammers identify themselves as members of a police department, sometimes using the name of an actual officer who works for the police. These scammers then ask their victims for personal information or demand financial compensation "to clear a nonexistent arrest warrant or assist someone they falsely claim to be in distress," the release noted.

In some cases, scammers have been using increasingly sophisticated technology to deceive their victims, including making it appear that the phone number they're using to place calls is affiliated with a police department.

The Cambridge Police Department reminds the public that members of its department, or any law enforcement agency for that matter, will never ask for personal information by phone. Additionally, law enforcement professionals will never request financial compensation in the form of gift cards, Bitcoin, or other means of payment. "Any financial penalties would be paid directly to the proper local, state, or federal agency. At no point would they be collected by the police department," the release stated.

Those who believe they have been the victims of this scam are encouraged to notify their financial institutions and file a report with their local police department. For incidents that occurred in Cambridge, reports can be filed at the front desk of the Cambridge Police Station, located at 125 Sixth St. in Central Square. Alternatively, individuals can call 617-349-3300 to have an officer dispatched for a one-on-one meeting.

Cambridgescam
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Close up of a male hands cutting and eating delicious salad with knife and fork at restaurant. Man enjoying meal at a restaurant. Close up of a plate of salmon fillet at luxury restaurant.
Local NewsDine Out Boston Returns for Special Menus, Meal Deals Aug. 3-16Michael Vyskocil
Waymo vehicle
Local NewsBoston Labor Unions Protest Against Waymo as City Debates Self-Driving VehiclesMichael Vyskocil
bartender is preparing coffee
Local NewsFolks Flocking to Cape Cod for ‘Fluffy Seagull’ Latte Trending on Social MediaMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect