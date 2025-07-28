Cambridge Police Warn Public of New Scam Involving Law Enforcement Impersonators

The Cambridge Police Department is warning the public to be aware of scammers posing as law enforcement officers from the department.

In a media release, the department explained that these scams involve phone calls to victims, where the scammers identify themselves as members of a police department, sometimes using the name of an actual officer who works for the police. These scammers then ask their victims for personal information or demand financial compensation "to clear a nonexistent arrest warrant or assist someone they falsely claim to be in distress," the release noted.

In some cases, scammers have been using increasingly sophisticated technology to deceive their victims, including making it appear that the phone number they're using to place calls is affiliated with a police department.

The Cambridge Police Department reminds the public that members of its department, or any law enforcement agency for that matter, will never ask for personal information by phone. Additionally, law enforcement professionals will never request financial compensation in the form of gift cards, Bitcoin, or other means of payment. "Any financial penalties would be paid directly to the proper local, state, or federal agency. At no point would they be collected by the police department," the release stated.