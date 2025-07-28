Dine Out Boston Returns for Special Menus, Meal Deals Aug. 3-16

Prepare your taste buds for the summer edition of Dine Out Boston, featuring two weeks of meal specials from Aug. 3 to 16.

More than 175 restaurants in Boston and Cambridge are participating, providing prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Many will provide delivery and takeout options. Restaurants will set their meals at one of three price points: lunch at $27, $32, or $36, and dinner at $41, $46, or $55.

A complete list of participating restaurants is available on the Meet Boston website.

Boston charities are also getting involved in Dine Out Boston through the Dine Out Boston Auction. Participants can bid on $100 participating restaurant certificates. Proceeds from the Dine Out Boston 2025 Summer Auction will benefit City Strings United and Community Work Services.