Dine Out Boston Returns for Special Menus, Meal Deals Aug. 3-16
Prepare your taste buds for the summer edition of Dine Out Boston, featuring two weeks of meal specials from Aug. 3 to 16. More than 175 restaurants in Boston and…
Prepare your taste buds for the summer edition of Dine Out Boston, featuring two weeks of meal specials from Aug. 3 to 16.
More than 175 restaurants in Boston and Cambridge are participating, providing prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Many will provide delivery and takeout options. Restaurants will set their meals at one of three price points: lunch at $27, $32, or $36, and dinner at $41, $46, or $55.
A complete list of participating restaurants is available on the Meet Boston website. Below is a partial lineup of restaurants in the Boston area that are taking part in Dine Out Boston:
- Abe & Loue's
- Atlantic Fish Company
- The Banks Seafood and Steak
- Bar 10 - Westin Copley Place Boston
- The Berkeley Bistro + Bar
- Bistro du Midi
- The Capital Grille
- Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
- Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
- Earl's Kitchen + Bar Prudential Center
- El Barco Back Bay
- Grill 23 & Bar
- Il Patio di Eataly
- Legal Sea Foods
- Parm Copley
- Piazza - Eataly
- Sakabayashi Sushi Tavern
Boston charities are also getting involved in Dine Out Boston through the Dine Out Boston Auction. Participants can bid on $100 participating restaurant certificates. Proceeds from the Dine Out Boston 2025 Summer Auction will benefit City Strings United and Community Work Services.
Dine Out Boston, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is made possible by Meet Boston and is presented twice a year. The event offers locals and visitors an opportunity to experience Boston's dynamic culinary scene.