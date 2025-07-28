Folks Flocking to Cape Cod for ‘Fluffy Seagull’ Latte Trending on Social Media

One Yarmouth café has witnessed folks flocking to its doors to get their hands on a drink that has become a social media sensation.

The Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry began offering the "Fluffy Seagull," an iced coffee drink that combines espresso, milk, peanut butter syrup, and Massachusetts Fluff, two years ago. According to a Boston.com report, the drink didn't gain popularity until this year, when a TikTok post made the rounds around Memorial Day weekend that got people talking.

The frenzy started with reviews on TikTok from customers like @natalieebrownnn and @gretchengeraghty sharing their thoughts on the drink.

Kelly O'Connell, owner of The Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry, said the appeal of the drink for the social media crowd lies in the presentation. The latte looks like seagull feathers as the white marshmallow Fluff spreads around the inside of the cup.

The drink is inspired by the Fluffernutter sandwich, a 20th-century New England concoction made with Fluff and peanut butter and enjoyed by children.

Today, the drink has gone viral. It's moved beyond Yarmouth to homes and other cafés across the country, as illustrated by dozens of videos across TikTok featuring the drink.

O'Connell has copyrighted the name of the drink “just to protect the business.”

Despite its TikTok appeal, customers still prefer to go OG and place their orders at the café. On any given day this summer, lines start forming at the door as early as 6:30 a.m. in advance of the Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry opening at 7 a.m.

O'Connell told Boston.com she estimates her café sells approximately 400 Fluffy Seagull lattes daily.

“We go through an insane amount of Fluff,” said O'Connell, estimating that about 40 pounds of the marshmallow creme is used each day to create the drinks.