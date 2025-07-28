I-95 Construction in Attleboro Snarls Daily Commute for Thousands

A multi-month construction project along I-95 in Attleboro is giving daily commuters headaches.

On the stretch of I-95 south, north of the I-95 and I-295 split, three lanes of traffic become two. The slowdown resulting from the lane closure has created a traffic backlog that lasts for miles during the work week.

A MassDOT spokesperson confirmed that a single left lane closure will be activated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the lane closure is part of a project to install median cable barriers in Attleboro and North Attleborough. The cable barriers are designed to reduce the occurrences of deadly cross-over crashes in areas known for increased speeds and high exposure to opposing traffic.

NBC 10 spoke with Attleboro commuter Arlene Smith, who commented on the construction work. "It's deadlocked either way, going north or going south," she said. "No one cares about the people who have to travel for work. They don't. I don't know how people who live in Rhode Island work in Massachusetts. I wouldn't do that for all the tea in China."