New Live Music Venue and Restaurant Opens in Harvard Square

Harvard Square is the hub for a new live music and restaurant venue.

Lou's officially opened its doors to the community on Saturday, July 26, in Cambridge at 13 Brattle St. The 5,600-square-foot space was previously home to the popular jazz lounge Beat Brasserie, rebranded as Beat Brew Hall in 2018. COVID-19 forced Beat Brew Hall to temporarily close in 2020 before it reopened and then closed again in 2022.

Lou's general manager Allison Finney told the Boston Globe that having a live music venue occupy the space is essential to maintaining the character of Cambridge's local music scene. Lou's has 289 seats, a DJ booth, and “a pretty killer state-of-the-art sound system,” according to Finney. She hopes Lou's will become the setting where fans go to after work to get a good meal and “always catch a good band.”

Berklee College of Music student Su Yavuz, a jazz singer and pianist who appeared at Boston Calling this spring, headlined as the first act on Lou's stage on Saturday. Upcoming performers include Boston-based jazz musician Andrew Sue Wing on July 31, South African-born drummer Lumanyano Mzi and his trio on Aug. 1, and Greg Piccolo and Heavy Juice on Aug. 2 for a Saturday “blues bash.”

In addition to music, Lou's offers a diverse menu of dishes crafted by executive chef Jason Bond, chef and owner of Bondir. As Finney notes, the venue conveys a “speakeasy” vibe, with an interior design developed by the firm Elder & Ash.