Orleans Chamber Introduces Free Trolley Service for First Fridays

The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is making it easy for attendees of First Friday events to make their way around the community. A free trolley service debuted in July and will continue for all chamber events, including First Friday, through the end of the year. The trolley will operate from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The trolley will loop around town, beginning and ending at Cape Tradewinds on Route 6A near the rotary leading into Town Cove. This route will extend from Cape Tradewinds out to the Artist Cottages and continue down Route 6A to the Alley Bowling and BBQ.

From there, the trolley will turn down Brewster Cross Road and stop at Friends' Marketplace and continue down to the east end of Main Street. The trolley will turn back down Main Street and onto Route 28 at Academy Place before returning to Cape Tradewinds.

Fifteen stops on the route include designated “park and ride” locations at Cape Tradewinds, the Double Dragon Inn, Wild Water Collective, Orleans Marketplace, and the Alley.

“Because it's such a spread-out community, you want to make it easier for people to be able to get around on a busy night and to see everything that Orleans has to offer without having to jump in their cars,” Judy Lindahl, the chamber's executive director, explained to the Cape Cod Chronicle about the decision to introduce the trolley to the event.

Lindahl said chamber members have been asking for a trolley service to connect shoppers with businesses around town. Mazzeo Construction and Mazzeo Pools and Outdoor Living on Main Street offered to sponsor the trolley, which is operated by Cape Destinations in Harwich.