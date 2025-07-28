This Day in Country History: July 28

Dolly Parton isn't just a renowned songwriter and performer — she's also written books and has appeared in TV specials. On July 28, an episode of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings was nominated for an Emmy. This day in country music history has also seen several artists perform at popular country music festivals and raise money for charity.

Cultural Milestones

Country music artists achieved significant cultural milestones on July 28, including:

2018: "Crash My Party" singer Luke Bryan became the first country music artist to host a concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Bryan made a stop at the stadium as part of his What Makes You Country Tour.

2020: An episode of Dolly Parton's TV movie, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie at the 2020 Emmy Awards. However, the movie Bad Education won the award.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On July 28, country music fans enjoyed watching artists perform at summer music festivals and events that raised money for special causes:

2011: Legendary performers Alan Jackson, Ricky Skaggs, and Buddy Spicher participated in Working on a Building: Country Music Lives Here at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. This show helped raise funds for the expansion of this iconic venue and museum.

2017: Zac Brown Band raised nearly $1 million for Camp Southern Ground, a 400-acre camp for autistic children near Atlanta, Georgia. This event also celebrated Zac Brown's birthday, which is on July 31.

2021: Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Jimmie Allen, and Dierks Bentley performed at Country Music Association Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. A portion of the proceeds from this event was donated to the CMA Foundation, which helps fund student music programs nationwide.

2023: Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, and Randall King headlined Country Fan Fest in Tooele, Utah. Fans also sang and danced to Shane Profitt and George Birge at this music festival.

2023: Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Chancey Williams headlined the popular Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks, Montana.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a birth impacted the country music industry on July 28:

2010: John Aylesworth, co-creator and founder of the iconic TV show Hee Haw, died in Rancho Mirage, California. Hee Haw was a fun country-themed comedy show that often hosted celebrities such as Minnie Pearl, Junior Samples, and Grandpa Jones.

2017: Pistol Annies singer Ashley Monroe and her husband, John Danks, a former professional baseball player, welcomed a baby boy, Dalton William Danks. Pistol Annies, known for their song "Hell on Heels," are made up of Ashley Monroe, Miranda Lambert, and Angaleena Presley.