Wedding Singer Posts Video of Toby Keith’s Last Performance with Son

Toby Keith performs onstage during the CMT ULTIMATE KICKOFF PARTY LIVE FROM THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP on January 9, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.
Rick Diamond via Getty Images

A video of Toby Keith singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" at his son Stelen's wedding in 2021 has emerged. In the video, Keith is doing an unplanned duet with wedding singer John Allred, who sang an emotional version that affected the guests. This video shows the essence of Keith, who died over a year ago from stomach cancer. While Keith is no longer with us, his music will live on by way of his singles that remain in the number-one position, and by way of his influence in country music that fans and friends will always remember.

Allred finally decided to share the video, and with it, a unique memory he made, and he thought it would be nice to share with others on social media. After their intro, Keith gave Allred some thoughtful advice that reflected who Keith was.

The outpour of emotions from fans reveals the deeply held love for Keith, recognizing his legacy and love, but also the sense of loss and gratitude. The fans communed in their grief about Keith's death by remembering Keith's influence on both their lives as well as the impact Keith had on the country music industry.

In his last interviews, Keith indicated that he was at peace with his cancer journey, stressing the importance of faith, as well as acceptance of what life brings. "… I just got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way. People without faith don't have that."

Many fans have noted Keith's wisdom, remembering him not just as a country music icon but also as someone who shared profound insights with those he encountered. "Used to not post these things. But over time, this has become such a special moment. He said really meaningful things to me."

