Divorce Songs Done Right: How Country Music Handles the End of Marriage

For decades, country artists have been the unofficial therapists of the brokenhearted. When love and marriage head to splitsville, Nashville’s finest turn that pain into a relatable song. Country music produced romantic ballads but also a soundtrack to the end of “happily ever after.” What makes country music relatable is that these divorce songs don’t just wallow in misery. They heal, and in the most extreme cases, they sometimes sing about destroying your ex’s property to help you deal.

In this article, we’ll look at how country music tackles divorce with authenticity, grace, and at times, a little attitude and a whole lot of sass.

Divorce Songs Done Right: The Artists Who Nailed It

There’s a recent wave of female country artists who created entire albums inspired by divorce. These projects have been career-changing, with the artists receiving major award nominations.

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Released in 2023, Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The album was supported by three singles: “Flowers,” “River,” and “Jaded.”

Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Official Video)

“Flowers” is critically and commercially successful. The track also helped Cyrus win her first set of Grammy wins for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The song talks about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and how she doesn’t need him to make her happy. The chorus explicitly implies: “I can buy myself flowers/Write my name in the sand/Talk to myself for hours/Say things you don't understand/I can take myself dancing/And I can hold my own hand/Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson said of her 2023 album, Chemistry, “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it,” according to People.

The album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album during the 66th Grammy Awards.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini’s second EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, was released on February 14, 2023. The EP was nominated for Album of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards and Best Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

In an interview, Ballerini said of the EP, “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music, which is the purest way I could've handled it. Included in the EP was the single “Penthouse”, which talks about the penthouse she shared with ex-husband Morgan Evans.

The song’s bridge and last chorus talks about Ballerini dealing with the divorce and moving on: “It hurts putting s—t in a box/And now we don't talk/And it stings rolling up the welcome mat/Knowing you got half/I kissed someone new last night/But now I don't know where you're sleeping, baby/We got along real nice, until I wanted out, now I know you hate me.”

The Authentic Voice: Why Country Music Gets Divorce Right